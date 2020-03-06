First Nebraskan tests positive for coronavirus, to be quarantined at UNMC

The first Nebraskan to test positive for the coronavirus is a 36-year-old woman who was traveling in the United Kingdom.

Officials said Friday the patient went to Methodist Hospital's emergency department Thursday for a respiratory infection that had been going on for 12 days.

Her symptoms were mild but got worse Thursday. She is being transferred to the National Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The woman is believed to be from Omaha. The positive test result was confirmed at 2 p.m. Friday.

The epidemiology team is going to figure out who may have been exposed to her. Her current condition was described as "seriously ill."

Officials credited the staff at Methodist Hospital who realized what was happening and used proper containment methods.

There is currently one person still in biocontainment for COVID-19 at UNMC.

Health officials were still working out the logistics of transporting the woman to UNMC, most likely in an isolation pod.

Gary Anthone, M.D., is chief medical officer with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"We have an epidemiology team here that will be on the spot within probably minutes now to answer some of those questions," he said during the press conference Friday afternoon.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said, "When he says on the spot he means they're going to start the research right now on tracking where this patient has been so we can again find out who may else have been exposed."

