First Alert Days Saturday and Monday due to frost threat

First Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Monday due to the potential for frost each morning.

For frost to form, temperatures 36° or colder are needed. With weather models trending cooler and cooler this week, the threat is there for mid-30s in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Saturday and Monday mornings.

Certain weather conditions – including cloud cover and wind speed – can impact how low temperatures drop and the ability for frost to form. We’ll be monitoring the weather data and tweak the forecasts as needed throughout the week.

Previously we were watching Friday morning for frost potential but with lingering clouds and a north wind at 10-20 mph in the morning we'll likely be able to stay near 40 degrees for a low and avoid frost. Friday is no longer a First Alert Day.

If you’ve already planted this spring, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared to bring plants indoors and/or cover them as needed beginning Thursday night.

