First Alert Days Friday, Saturday, and Monday due to frost threat

First Alert Days have been issued for Friday, Saturday, and Monday due to the potential for frost each morning.

For frost to form, temperatures 36° or colder are needed. With weather models trending cooler and cooler this week, the threat is there for mid-30s in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Friday, Saturday, and Monday mornings.

Certain weather conditions – including cloud cover and wind speed – can impact how low temperatures drop and the ability for frost to form. We’ll be monitoring the weather data and tweak the forecasts as needed throughout the week.

If you’ve already planted this spring, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared to bring plants indoors and/or cover them as needed beginning Thursday night.

