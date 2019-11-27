First Alert Day storm coverage – Wednesday, Nov. 27

Updated: Wed 12:12 PM, Nov 27, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- We're tracking the impact of yesterday's storm. Below are the latest updates and weather and travel alerts for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

7 a.m. -- A wind advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday in portions of the southwest, central, and northeast Iowa. Use caution when driving and watch for blowing debris.

6 a.m. -- The city of Fremont is under a snow emergency until 6 p.m. tonight. Any cars parked near a sign that says "emergency snow route" will be towed if the owners can't be reached by police. Fremont Schools will go on as scheduled. No delays or cancelations.

