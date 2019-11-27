First Alert Day storm coverage – Wednesday, Nov. 27

We're tracking the impact of yesterday's storm. Below are the latest updates and weather and travel alerts for Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

7 a.m. -- A wind advisory is in effect until noon Wednesday in portions of the southwest, central, and northeast Iowa. Use caution when driving and watch for blowing debris.

Strong winds out there for a while this morning but they'll decrease in our area. Strongest wind are moving east. Two hands on the wheel on I-80 today heading east. Flights in and out of Chicago and St. Louis likely to be bumpy at takeoff and landing with wind gusts like this. pic.twitter.com/2CkMUOneTj — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) November 27, 2019

6 a.m. -- The city of Fremont is under a snow emergency until 6 p.m. tonight. Any cars parked near a sign that says "emergency snow route" will be towed if the owners can't be reached by police. Fremont Schools will go on as scheduled. No delays or cancelations.

WATCH>> The city of Fremont is under a snow emergency until 6 p.m. tonight @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/sjh2iBGOvA — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) November 27, 2019

