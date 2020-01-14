First Alert Day issued for Friday wintry mix potential

A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday, January 17, 2020 for a wave of wintry mix that could impact the morning commute.

We're following a system that could bring snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just a cold rain to close out this week. Models are starting to come into better agreement that this will likely impact your Friday morning drive.

Cold enough air for all snow looks to be in place for Thursday night and into early Friday morning. As this system gets closer, some warm air from the south will be wrapping into it and will cause a transition over to a mix of sleet and snow, and eventually a change over to freezing rain.

As temperatures warm at the surface, we may be able to warm above freezing by the afternoon which would allow us to possibly do some melting as a cold rain falls.

All of these fine details are extremely dependent upon the actual track of the storm. A shift north could mean less snow and more rain. A shift to the south could mean more snow. We're watching all available data very closely.