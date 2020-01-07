First Alert Day issued for Friday evening snow potential

A First Alert Day has been issued by the 6 News First Alert Weather Team for Friday, January 10, 2020.

Weather models have been picking up on some snow chances for Friday afternoon and evening. Overnight and this morning, those models have come into slightly better agreement of the chance of an impactful snow during the evening commute on Friday. That's the reason for the First Alert Day.

At this time, most of this system appears to slide to our south. With that said, we're watching the northern side of the system which could bring us the snow for a short duration. It looks like the greatest impacts would be along and south of I-80 at this time.

There is still some fine tuning that needs to be done to nail down some exacts such as exact timing and snowfall totals. Those details will come into a clearer scope over the next day or so.

