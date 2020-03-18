First Alert Day for Thursday, March 19th, 2020.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, March 19th, 2020. A combination of severe weather, a strong cold front, and some snow are all in the mix.

First threat: severe weather

We're not expecting a widespread outbreak of severe storms on Thursday, but the chance is there. We'll see temperatures in the 60s to near 70 mainly south of I-80 during the afternoon. A very strong cold front will be pushing south and cause storms to fire up along it between 3pm to 8pm. We think that's the window where severe is most likely. Hail is the primary threat from these storms, but damaging wind and tornadoes can never be ruled out completely. The area most likely to see severe weather would be from the Metro to the east across Iowa.

Second threat: Snow mainly north of the Metro

The cold front mentioned above will have already made its way through area like Norfolk, Wayne, and West Point by the time severe weather starts further south. As the cold air comes rushing in, rain will change over to snow Thursday evening. Some of this snow could be rather wet and heavy since there will be plenty of moisture to work with. It will be a very sharp line between areas that see accumulations and areas that won't. Norfolk and further northwest will see the most (3+"). The Metro likely won't see accumulations. If any, less than 1/4".

Third threat: Big temperatures drop and cold wind chills

Temperatures are very likely to drop from the 60s and 70s in the afternoon to the 10s and 20s by Friday morning. At the same time, winds will be blowing between 30 - 40mph. This can generate wind chills in the single digits to near zero. Highs on Friday will only reach the upper 20 to near 30.

