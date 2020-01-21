First Alert Day Wednesday & Thursday due to ice and snow

Two separate rounds of snow will bring two First Alert Days into the forecast. The first signs of winter precipitation roll in tonight.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the evening and overnight and we should be near 28 by about midnight. Light freezing rain is possible after 10pm leading in the snow that is expected to develop quickly thereafter. Wet snow, some melting as it falls, is then expected to continue right into Wednesday morning. That is why Wednesday is a First Alert Day with impacts to the morning drive likely. Light snow has the potential to continue into the afternoon as well but accumulation will be slow and light if it does. South winds gust to 30 mph as this all happens too. 1-3" of snow is likely with this round. Isolated amounts up to 4" are possible but melting and compaction will make those amounts very limited.

Thursday is yet another First Alert Day due to the potential for more slowly accumulating light snow. Timing is a bit uncertain as of right now but odds are tilted towards afternoon and evening snow showers. Another 1-3" of snow is possible with this round but the potential is there for more in parts of our viewing area. The exact location or the necessity of the 3-5" range is a big question mark at this point as well. We'll keep you posted on the latest with this system.