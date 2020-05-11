First Alert Day Wednesday - Severe storms possible overnight

Rounds of showers will be possible during the day but Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather late in the evening and overnight hours.

The greatest threat from any severe storms that develop would likely be large hail and some locally heavy rain. This won't be the case with every storm but is possible from any that develop. Due to the potentially slow movement of any storms, they'll likely have the opportunity to produce a few heavier rain amounts in excess of 2 inches.

Storms will likely exit east and southeast early in the morning Thursday leaving us with some warmer weather to enjoy the rest of the week.