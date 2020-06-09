First Alert Day Tuesday: Storms likely after 3pm followed by very strong wind overnight

We'll still be rather warm and humid today as we set up the ingredients for this First Alert Day. Highs in the upper 80s and southeast winds at 5-15 mph will be the story before any storms.

Storms will likely start developing after 3pm to the west and southwest of the metro and move northeast into the evening. Those do have the potential to become severe with the greatest threat near and south of I-80 through about 10pm tonight. Hail and wind will be the biggest severe threat for the area. The greatest tornado threat will be near the Kansas border.

Heavy rainfall is possible as well, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday morning. Rainfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times.

As the severe threat starts to diminish, showers and a few non-severe storms will persist overnight and VERY strong north winds will kick in. A High Wind Warning is in place overnight for wind gusts up to 65 mph likely. That is enough to cause tree damage and power outages in the area. Secure any items around the yard that could blow away and cause damage.

The wind, rain and clouds left over Wednesday morning will decrease quickly during the morning hours. Cooler and less humid air with highs in the 70s are expected Wednesday behind this storm system.