First Alert Day Thursday due to accumulating slushy snow

It was a record-breaking morning as temperatures dropped into the teens and lower-20s Wednesday! Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk each broke its respective record low for April 15th. Despite a chilly start, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies warmed us into the upper-40s and lower-50s – an improvement from the start of the week.

Hope you were able to enjoy a bit of that sunshine, as winter weather returns Thursday! A First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, April 16th due to accumulating slushy snow.

Snow increases in coverage from the northwest and west throughout the morning hours, with rain possibly mixing in during the day. Many factors will contribute to the potential accumulations across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including road temperatures, air temperatures, how much rain may mix in, and exactly where a tighter band of snow may develop.

We are expecting some melting as the snow/mix falls, but at this time – 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation is still possible in the Metro. A band of higher amounts – 2 to 4 inches or even 3 to 6 inches – is likely south of I-80. The highest snowfall rates look to fall during the afternoon and evening.

This wintry precipitation will move east Thursday evening with drier conditions in store Friday through the weekend. Depending on how much snow we accumulate Friday, temperatures will likely struggle to make it out of the 40s again Friday. However, more seasonable highs in the 60s return beginning this weekend with 70s likely next week!

