Mallory's Weekend Forecast: First Alert Day Sunday

A line of storms held together as it pushed east through the state of Nebraska overnight. Along the leading edge, several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued due to damaging winds.

We had reports of wind gusts up to 71 mph in Valley and 68 mph in Lincoln, Nebraska. Along with the wind, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning followed. Thankfully, no tornado risk, and the threat for small hail was low.

These storms will continue to push through western Iowa through the morning hours, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. We'll keep an eye on any redevelopment this afternoon/evening, but this morning's storms should help limit our severe weather potential somewhat.

The latest SPC Outlook pushes the greatest severe weather risk southeastward, thanks to this morning's storms. If you live along or south of I-80, stay weather-alert through this evening. Hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall are our main concerns.

The front will cool us off into the lower-70s for Memorial Day, but will slow down enough to keep showers and a few storms around through most of Monday.

