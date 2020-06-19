Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather in the area after 5pm. Strong wind gusts near 60 mph and isolated large hail are possible from these storms that develop and move southeast. It will likely be a short-lived threat due to that fairly fast southeast movement. A tornado or two are possible as well. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this threat as you enjoy your Father's Day weekend.
First Alert Day Sunday - Severe storms possible later afternoon and evening
Posted: Fri 8:16 AM, Jun 19, 2020