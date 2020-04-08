First Alert Day Easter Sunday: Cold, wind, rain and some snow make for a rough Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday has the potential to be quite an unpleasant April day. With falling temps, gusty wind, rain and the possibility of snow we have declared Sunday a First Alert Day.

High temps on Friday will likely be in the 40s over much of the area. That will happen at some point during the first half of the day. Strong winds will then kick in and send colder air our way the rest of the day. That will likely result in temps in the 20s by the end of the day.

Strong north or northwest winds gusting as 50 mph will send wind chills down into the teens and possibly single digits by the end of the day as well.

Areas of showers will be moving through Easter Sunday as well. As the temperatures fall and cold air catches up to the rain, we'll likely see some areas change over to some wet snow. That is most likely northwest of the metro but is possible over our entire viewing area. The amount of snow is uncertain this far out but any snow that does fall will likey be wind driven and will reduce visibility at times. Some melting of the snow is likely as well.

The specifics of this storm system will become clearer as we get closer to Easter Sunday but as of now it appears to have an impact to the weather in our area.