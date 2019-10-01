First Alert Day - Tornado watch south of the metro, heavy rain threat continues

A First Alert Day continues for the threat of widespread heavy rainfall. A Tornado Watch is also in effect for southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa until 10pm. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through the overnight hours for the entire area. The severe weather threat will remain south of the metro.

Strong thunderstorms have developed across southeastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. These storms have been rotating this afternoon, with two brief reports of a tornadoes near Red Oak and Shenandoah. The severe weather threat will decrease this evening as temperatures continue to cool across the region.

The heavy rain threat will continue into the evening hours, especially near and south of I-80. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with some locations picking up even more than that. The heavy rainfall on top of already saturated ground will created a threat for localized flash flooding. Rain should begin to taper off for the metro area after 7pm, clearing out of the entire area after 11pm. Overnight, much cooler air will filter in across the entire area. Expect temperatures in the mid to low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds will be tough to break through the day Wednesday, meaning temperatures will not warm much. Showers are expected to return by midday as well, though rainfall amounts will be much lighter so flooding will not be a concern. Showers will continue into the early evening before tapering off. The combination of clouds and showers will likely limit high temperatures to around 60. Rain should clear out of the area entirely Wednesday night, with some even chillier air moving in. Low temperatures will likely fall into the middle or low 40s by Thursday morning! Thursday should be dry but cool, with highs in the low 60s. Another chance for rain showers enters the forecast on Friday, with highs possibly only in the 50s for the metro area.