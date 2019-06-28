Fireworks stands open for business in Omaha

Fireworks stands are now open in Omaha.

We stopped by one tent at 72nd and Dodge Friday. It was still relatively quiet but foot traffic is sure to pick up as we get closer to the Fourth.

While you have the green light to buy fireworks in Omaha but you can't light them off here until Tuesday.

Josh Hartsook was shopping when we stopped by and said, “We're gonna save them most for the 4th and we'll do some parachutes and stuff the day before but most of them are gonna be for the 4th.”

The City Council shortened the fireworks season to try and cut down on the complaints from the public.

To report someone illegally shooting off fireworks in Omaha call 402 444-5802.