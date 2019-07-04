Fireworks sellers expect one last rush of business

Firework stands are still open in the metro. You have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to set them off.

In a tent near the Ralston Arena Mike Montgomery has been helping with proceeds that will go to the Ralston band and Meals on Wheels.

“We're hoping to make them and the Ralston Band a lot of money,” he said.

This is Mike's first year working at Wild Willy’s. He tells us the season started off slow but has picked up, especially on Thursday, the last day of sales.

“They say the last two days will be incredibly busy and yesterday was insane until the storms hit. Today is good.”

With Ralston as the epicenter for Independence Day celebrations, Montgomery expects sales to pick up after the day’s festivities.

“It’s going to get busy with Ralston fireworks down the block. By 6 p.m. here it’s going to be people sitting around here. It’s one of the best ones. You get high traffic area from 72nd Street and L Street.”

For the Ralston Band the money raised will be a big help when they go to Branson for their annual trip.

“There are a lot of kids that can’t afford it. In order to go they volunteer their hours at the tent.”