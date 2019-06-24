Fireworks rules impact nonprofit fundraisers

While other cities are getting a head start on sales for the holiday, fireworks tents will remain empty in Omaha until Friday, a move that could affect local nonprofits who use the yearly sales to raise money for their causes.

Council Bluff’s tents have been open since June 13, and Bellevue tents will open tomorrow. Those earlier opening days give some organizations a leg up on the competition, according to Dawson Mantich with River City Fireworks in Council Bluffs.

Prices will be adjusted as the holiday gets closer and as more competitors start their sales.

“You know, we’ve had to adjust some prices, which isn’t a big deal,” Mantich said. “Money isn’t everything.”

The fireworks stand near Cornhusker Road and 10th Street in Bellevue is raising money for the Bellevue Little Theater. The stand is used as a promotional tool and brings in the money to put on the plays.

Pam Matney, with the Bellevue Little Theater, urges people to support their local nonprofits when making purchases for the holiday.

"Volunteers here hope that people search out the nonprofit they would like to support," Matney said. "It's always a benefit when people support your cause."