Fireworks laws for Lincoln

Independence Day is on Thursday and there are plenty of Nebraskans excited to light off their fireworks. However, unless you want to deal with fines or other legal issues make sure that you know what’s legal in Lincoln.

Firework being set off in Lancaster County

Fireworks can only be sold and discharged in Lincoln from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. on July 3 and from 8 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Fines in Lincoln range between $100-$500.

Sky lanterns, bottle rockets, sky rockets and other similar fireworks that project into the air from a stick or wire are banned in Lincoln. Also banned for personal use are large fireworks meant for public display and ground firecrackers with more than 50 milligrams of explosive composition. (Main fireworks that are legal in Lincoln are ones that don’t have big, noisy explosions, such as sparklers, fountains, color wheels, etc. (wire sparklers are illegal)).

It's illegal to discharge fireworks in Lincoln:(a) from or into any motor vehicle; (b) onto any street, highway, or sidewalk; (c) at or near any person; (d) into or upon any building; (e) into or at any group of persons; or (f) into or upon the premises of another person.

According to the Lincoln Police Department 273 firework related calls for service occurred from July 1 through July 5 in 2018. Common calls were complaints of juveniles lighting fireworks, juveniles firing fireworks at vehicles/individuals and citizens lighting fireworks at restricted times.

Other important laws (and safety tips) to remember when enjoying fireworks:

Make sure people handling and setting off fireworks are 18 year old or under adult supervision. According to the State Fire Marshal Agency, teenager and young adults were the most common victims of firework related injuries in 2018.

Don’t handle or discharge fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Make sure fireworks are safely and appropriately secured, so they can’t fall over when functioning. Don’t relight a firework if it’s been lit and doesn’t go off. According to officials, most injuries in 2018 were caused because the victim either held the device or because the victim was in the vicinity of the firework.

"Safety is definitely important," said Kirk Myers, the owner of Kracklin Kirks Fireworks in Lancaster County. Myers said he recommends all fireworks he sells to have adult supervision when being set off.

Make sure there isn’t dry grass or anything combustible near where any fireworks are being discharge. Remember to take wind into account, and if it’s very windy, hold off until it dies down. It’s a good idea to have water nearby when using fireworks.

