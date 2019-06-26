Fireworks complaint? In Sarpy County, call the non-emergency number

The season of "snap, crackle, kaboom" has arrived in some communities around the Omaha-metro area.

Fireworks sales begin Friday in Omaha, but they cannot be fired off until Tuesday. Despite this, Douglas County dispatch has already received several calls of complaints.

Sarpy County cities are asking residents not to call 9-1-1 but to instead call the non-emergency number with fireworks complaints: 402-593-4111

La Vista posted a reminder on its Facebook page Tuesday relaying that information:

