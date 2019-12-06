Fireworks company owner to serve probation and pay fine

An owner of a metro fireworks company has been sentenced to three-years probation and ordered to pay a $35,000 fine for falsifying records.

The U. S. Attorney's Office says Dan Williams, owner of Wild Willy's Fireworks LLC, pleaded guilty to falsifying records during a federal investigation.

Prosecutors say that in January 2017 Williams told a forklift trainer to make fake certificates for workers. The certificates alleged they had completed training at the Wild Willy's Springfield facility.

Authorities says an employee e-mailed OSHA copies of the fake certificates - which helped in the investigation.