An Omaha man has died of injuries suffered in a fireworks accident Sunday evening. He is identified as Johnny Ray Knight, 28.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 42nd and Ames around 5:45 p.m. to investigate a report of an injured person.

Knight suffered chest injuries when what was described as an artillery shell firework exploded outside his home.

He was transported him to the hopsital with critical injuries and later died.