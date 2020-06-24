Firework wholesalers struggle due to canceled celebrations amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is dimming the lights on firework displays throughout the area. Many communities have canceled Fourth of July firework celebrations, and if you’re the guy who sets up those firework displays, this pandemic is impacting your bottom line.

Last year’s Fourth of July fireworks show in Blair was the work of The Midwest Fireworks Wholesale company. Business was good until the virus hit.

This year’s Fourth of July firework show in Blair is set to go.

Jim Sandvold is one of the owners of Midwest Firework Wholesalers, Jim says the Blair show is one of a few that didn’t cancel.

“In May and June all of our small-town celebrations, and we do some small baseball stuff, they all canceled completely. Some of the small towns have talked about possibly doing something in August or Labor Day or something like that, but we’re not sure if they’re going to do that or not,” said Sandvold.

“We’ve seen about a 25 percent decrease in our displays and about 20 percent in our wholesale effects.”

Jim says the pandemic forced them to be a little more creative, so people could be safe watching a show that takes place hundreds of feet in the air.

“We’ve done two shows in early June here where the thing was everybody had to abide by the social distancing. The one town they did, Bennington Days, and what they did is they parked cars every other stall and then used the empty stalls for their chairs,” said Sandvold.

Jim says they will be busy with firework displays over the next few days, but the pandemic has taken some of the bangs out of their financial picture this year.

Midwest Fireworks Wholesalers in Blair has been in business since 2006, setting up firework displays and selling professional fireworks to licensed individuals, cities, and small towns.

