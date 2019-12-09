Fires at Paradise Lakes put pressure on city to get the homes torn down

Less than 24-hours after a fire broke out at Paradise Lakes, new details emerged about the fate of the condemned mobile home park.

Condemned properties in Paradise Lake burn

It’s been awaiting demolition since floodwaters destroyed the approximately 200 homes in March. Bellevue city officials are now hopeful they're closing in on a deal to get the job done.

“We're kind of at that breaking point too that those can't sit there any longer,” said City Administrator, Jim Ristow. “Not only are they an eyesore but a health hazard too."

The city told 6 News they believe vandals likely set the two separate fires at the two homes that went up in flames; and that both the contaminants in the smoke as well as the weakened homes but those battling the blaze at risk.

“Since they sat underwater for so long the structures are not stable, so putting our firefighters in there, it's already a risk for them because of the toxicity of what's in those manufactured homes, but then the potential for a collapse,” said Ristow.

Last month 6 News was with former Paradise Lakes resident, Susan Oliver returned to her home after looters ransacked it. She took extra precautions, wearing to layers of gear to protect herself from the mold and other contaminants.

“Under the desk and behind it for all the wiring and stuff, it looks like they just wanted to see what they could resell,” she said.

Bellevue officials have been trying to figure out the details of a lien on the property before taking on the demolition.

“We’ve been holding off largely to protect the taxpayers because it's about $1.5 million if the city takes that on,” explained Ristow.

They've also been trying to work out a deal with the owner of the property -- to get it sold to a third party, which would put the onus on tearing the homes down on the new owner.

“They've come through to do their due diligence,” said Ristow. “The latest one seems to be a credible purchase who could take this property.”

After yesterday's fires, the city is likely to be under even more pressure to get the homes torn down; something officials told 6 News they are ready to do if the sale of the property falls through.

“We would probably take action closely after the first of the year,” said Ristow. “We've got the contractor on hold and then it's his timing on when he come in and do the demolition."

The city is expecting a report from the Fire Marshal in the next couple of days pinning down the cause of the fires.

6 News reached out to the owners of the property but were unable to get in contact with them.

