Omaha Fire Department and other agencies were called to 204th and Q Streets for a house fire that was called in by a Douglas County deputy, according to fire officials.

The flames sparked around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials confirm to 6 News that the structure is vacant.

We're told there are no fire hydrants in the area so Gretna firefighters have been assisting OFD with water.

The flames are not threatening any nearby homes.