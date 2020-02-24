Firefighters scramble to put flames out at Kensington Woods apartment complex

Update: 9:15 a.m.: One person has been taken via ambulance to a local medical facility for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The intersection of 108th and Blondo Streets has been shut down as Omaha Firefighters treat the response as a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters fought flames at the Kensington Woods apartment complex Monday morning.

According to Omaha Fire Department, crews called for a second alarm.

