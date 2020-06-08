Firefighters rescue fox cub stuck in wheel

GLASGOW, Scotland (Gray News) – When you’re a young fox, sometimes you’re not prepared for everything the world throws at you.

Scottish firefighters rescued a cub over the weekend that got its head stuck in a tire rim.

The little one was able to push its ears and snout through the hole in the center but couldn’t get them back out.

You can almost see the embarrassment in the young fox’s face.

“Fox cub released using cutting equipment without any visible injury and ran off to enjoy the rest of the night!!” the Knightswood Community Fire Station said on Twitter.

“Well done.”

