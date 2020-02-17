Firefighters injured in water rescue

County Road 19 was the scene of a water rescue Sunday night.

Two people had to be pulled out -- when at least five feet of water surrounded their cabin.

We're also learning at least three firefighters were injured during that rescue.

Authorities tell us the first responders had to go to the hospital with injuries -- after their airboat was slammed into a tree by the strong current.

Those injuries include a dislocated knee and a deep cut on a firefighter's head.

The two other injuries include a concussion - and bumps and bruises.

We're told they're going to be ok -- the two people who were rescued were also taken to the hospital -- they are also going to be ok.

