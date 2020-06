Council Bluffs firefighters raced to S 25th and 6th Avenue just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday after flames erupted at a vacant house, according to fire officials.

6 News spoke with neighbors who said they heard a loud noise that woke them up. Moments after, they saw flames coming from the back of the home and called 911.

Firefighters told 6 News they managed to extinguish the flames fairly quickly upon arrival. On one was inside the house.