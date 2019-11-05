Firefighters douse flames at house overnight

Firefighters raced to 26th and Spaulding Streets around 11:00 p.m. Monday after flames consumed a house, according to Omaha Fire Department.

Fire officials told 6 News crews immediately went into a defensive approach as the house was engulfed in flames.

The fire took about 40 minutes to get under control, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the house was supposed to be unoccupied but neighbors told firefighters that four people were living inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.