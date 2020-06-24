Firefighter transported to hospital following fire in vacant east Omaha building

Omaha Fire was dispatched to a vacant building near 21st and Lake streets Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished and determined to be incendiary in nature, according to the release.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital to be examined after not feeling well. The firefighter is reported to be in stable condition.

One person was also arrested on the scene by OPD after running over the fire hose and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact the ARSON hotline at 402-444-3479.