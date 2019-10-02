Firefighter repurposes damaged hoses into American flags

Daryl Paul, a Panama City Beach firefighter, creates something new out of something old.

Florida firefighter, Daryl Paul, is using old fire hoses to make American Flags. (Source: WJHG/WECP)

"I didn't think people would really like them at first," said Paul.

But people fell in love with Paul's fire hose American flags.

"I love my country, I love my city and I love my job. So for country, that's cool, doing my flags, and using the tools of my trade, you know. I just love working with it," said Paul.

The idea came to him about five years ago. He started manipulating old, damaged hoses with fellow firefighter Scott Frazier.

"You know, each hose has got a story behind it. It's been into something that not a lot of people or things get to experience," said Frazier.

After those first few creations, Paul kept making more. Now he's up to more than 100 and they're hanging all over the world.

"I've shipped them as far as like Mexico, Chicago," said Paul.

There's more to the process than hanging strips of hoses up on the wall to create a flag. Fire hoses can contain carcinogens, so Paul must wash them carefully.

"It's really important to clean it. I bleach it, run it with Dawn, let it dry out in the sun for days. I don't wanna hang cancer on your wall, you know," said Paul.

Creating these masterpieces is a great escape from the dangerous job of fighting fires.

"It does bring its own stressors and its own things that you can't really just get rid of, so it's a good outlet," said Paul.

And it leaves you feeling good to see a lifesaving tool get new life.

"It's a really gratifying feeling when you finish it and then you show it to somebody and they're like, 'Man this looks awesome! I can't wait to hang this on my wall,'" said Paul.

If you're interested in getting one you can call Paul directly at 850-387-5277 or through Facebook.

Copyright 2019 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.