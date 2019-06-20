Fire union president sentenced to probation for bar disturbance

Omaha firefighters union president Steve LeClair has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading No Contest to misdemeanor charges of Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

The charges were based on claims by a woman who said LeClair had hit her in the back at a bar.

LeClair was fired from his job on February 22nd following an investigation but remains as union president.

He initially pleaded not guilty. Then came the plea agreement.

He could have faced up to six months in jail, a $500 fine or both on each of the charges.

LeClair plans to appeal his termination by the city. The union's attorney says a tentative arbitration date has been scheduled August 14th and LeClair told 6 News Thursday that he's "awaiting opportunity to get this set of facts in front of an independent arbitrator."

Following LeClair's sentencing, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert released the following statement:

“No Mayor of Omaha, past or present, has any control over the judicial system. Only Steve LeClair has control over what Steve LeClair does and ultimately he must live with the consequences for his actions. Mr. LeClair’s decision not to challenge the criminal charges speaks for itself.

"There is a video that documents the entire incident. Mr. LeClair has the ability to release it if he chooses.

"The Human Resources Department did a thorough investigation of Mr. LeClair's conduct. Chief Olsen made the decision to terminate and a pre-termination officer reviewed the evidence and concurred with the decision.”