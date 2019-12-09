Fire heavily damages metro home

Fire heavily damaged a house near 26th and Corby overnight.

An ambulance crew in the area noticed the porch was on fire and alerted the people inside. Fire crews arrived to a large amount of smoke and flames.

The residents of the home were asleep at the time but were able to escape from the back door once they were awakened.

The two occupants were displaced but investigators said there were no significant injuries. Two dogs were rescued from the home and the Red Cross was on scene.

There was heavy damage to the front of the house. Most of the damage was to the exterior.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.