Fire damages portion of Lincoln strip mall

Authorities in Lincoln are lookng for the cause of a fire that damaged a portion of a strip mall on Saturday.

Fire damages part of Lincoln strip mall (1011 NOW Photo)

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the 1300 block of N. 66th St. around 11:30 a.m.

They arrived to a fire in a portion of the mall that used to house the Silver Attic, a company that helps seniors transition from their homes to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Eight crews were called to the scene and were able to get the fire under control in about an hour. They managed to keep it from spreading to neighboring businesses.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate the mall.