Woman escapes injury in house fire near 22nd and Evans

A woman escaped injury when a smoky house fire broke out near 22nd and Evans Thursday morning although three cats were killed in the blaze.

The woman was the lone occupant of the home.

Firefighters were alerted around 5:45 a.m. and arrived to heavy smoke coming from the back of the house. It took approximately 30 minutes to bring it under control.

Authorities said the home is not currently inhabitable.

Investigators are still looking for the cause.