Lincoln Plumbing owner injured in ceiling collapse, remains in hospital

Lincoln Police said a contractor is in critical but stable condition after he was injured in a workplace accident on Monday.

Photo of Ryan Kizzier and his wife on their wedding day. Kizzier was injured in a workplace accident July 15. (Courtesy: Kizzier family)

We've learned from family members that Ryan Kizzier, who owns Lincoln Plumbing, is the man who was hurt.

Police said he was working on a leaky pipe above a dog kennel when the ceiling at Nebraska Animal Medical and Emergency Center collapsed. The building is located near 56th and Old Cheney Road.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the contractor was pinned under ceiling debri and they had to use airbags to create a pocket to remove him within minutes of arriving on scene.

The family of Kizzier describes him as "the funniest guy in the room" and friends from all over are flying in to see him. His sister, Nicole Leiter, called him her best friend.

"I've said, I can handle anything, like, I'm tough. But I can't lose my brother. I'm not sure I'll make it."

Right now, Kizzier's organs are all fully-functioning, but doctors ran an EEG test today to check if there was any activity. His family is waiting to learn more.

"We don't know if it's more wait and see or if they'll have something more definitive," said Leiter.

His family asked his friends, who are also plumbers, to make sure his work and appointments would be done.

His friend Matt Kudlacek, who has known Kizzier since middle school, said Kizzier was just about everybody's friend.

"He had a lot of friends and it really shows being hurt, and people coming to the hospital," said Kudlacek. "That's what he was, family."

Kudlacek has been pulling Kizzier's permits, calling suppliers and clients letting them know what has happened. When the family asked, Kudlacek immediately accepted the task.

"He would do the same for me, so it makes that an easy decision," said Kudlacek. "What I've found in a short time of looking, it won't be no problem."

For family and friends alike, it's been a traumatic 2 days, but they're hoping their brother, husband and friend can pull through. Said Leiter:

"He's a fighter, and he always has been. And we're all just hoping he can fight through it."

NAMC re-opened its clinic Tuesday but said boarding and daycare may be limited. You can call the office at 402-423-9100 with any questions.

"We are truly touched by the support of the community," NAMC said in a post on its Facebook page. So many have reached out to offer support and help and it is very appreciated. Right now we just ask that everyone keep the injured party in their thoughts and prayers."