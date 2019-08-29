Fire crews conduct grain bin rescue training

It’s a scramble against time in a real-life situation when it comes to rescuing someone who is trapped.

That’s why fire crews from all around the area got hands-on training all week from Oklahoma State University experts on how to respond to these types of accidents.

Fire crews first have to put on a harness, safety glasses and a hard hat before they go out to a rescue.

In the simulated rescue, the victim was buried up to her knees in what they pretend is grain. Accidents experts say happen more often this time of year.

“If you're buried to your waste it's about 8 hundred pounds of force

to pull someone out which we don't want to do. If they're buried up to their chin it's about 16 hundred pounds of force,” said Carol Jones with Oklahoma State University.

“When we think of how many different situations. A car going into a ravine, a person falling down a hill, a person stuck in a tree using ropes to get them out,” Papillion La Vista Fire Chief Bill Bowes said.

Emergency crews have to always be measuring the oxygen levels inside and with a pulley system they carefully bring down materials to stand on. Then they start placing a barrier around the victim to start removing the grain and pressure.

Experts say a victim cannot be pulled out until you can see the top of their feet.

A real-life rescue can take anywhere from 4 to 8 hours depending on the variables. In the simulation, crews were able to save their victim in less than an hour.