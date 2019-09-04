Fight over who's responsible for fixing Dundee sinkhole

A sinkhole at 50th St. and Webster St. has been growing for months.

Now there is a battle over who is responsible for fixing it.

Neighbors and workers in the area tell 6 News something needs to be done to fix the hole before someone gets hurt.

Calvin Jerry works for an apartment building near the cave-in, "anyone can pass by here and fall in this hole. As I look in this hole, it's so deep, who would hear the cry of a child, or an older person or a homeless person," he tells 6 on your side. "That's my concern."

The hole on Webster St. is surrounded by cones and barricades from the Omaha Sewer Maintenance Division.

"June, late June we were made aware of the cavity," Mike Mertz, the superintendent of operations for sewer maintenance said.

In an effort to figure out what caused the cave-in and to see if it was related to the sewer system, maintenance flushed a neon green dye mixed with water down the hole and used a camera to see where it went.

"So [we] verified that it's coming into the sewer system someway but also verifying that it's coming through a service connection," Mertz explained.

To figure out which connection, a property owner on Webster St. flushed another dye, this time blue, down their drain.

Mertz says "that verifies that service connection was wherever the leak is. And that is what's causing this cavity."

But the property owner tells 6 News they hired a plumber who found no issues with their private sewer lines.

"Our next step is to meet with the homeowner and the plumber again to see if they're seeing something that we missed or contradicts what we've learned in our investigation," Stephen Andersen the manager of collection system said.

Ultimately, if the issue is caused by the private sewer system, the property owner has to pay to fix the cavity.

If it's an issue with the city's sewer line, they'll foot the bill.

Calvin Jerry has a simple solution.

"You know what would be a simple solution. If the city and the owner come together and fix the problem," Jerry said with a smile.

The property owner tells 6 News they are talking with public works and sewer maintenance to figure everything out.

Sewer maintenance says if the hole becomes a greater safety risk, they'll do the work to repair it and while this back and forth continues.