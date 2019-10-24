Fifth suspect linked to body found in Bellevue park

Armondo Diego Becerra, 19, is in custody – the fifth person arrested in connection with the death of Matthew Brenden of Omaha whose body was found in Bellevue’s Faulkland Park.

Armondo Diego Becerra booked in Bellevue death investigation

The body of the 19-year-old was found on Sunday and investigators say they believe it had been moved to the park.

Becerra was booked Wednesday night for concealing a dead body.

Four other suspects were already in custody.

Eric Palmquist, 21, and Nolan Carpenter, 18, are accused of removing and abandoning human remains.

Emily Groff, 18, and Alyssa Edmisten, 18, are both accused of tampering with physical evidence.

Bellevue Police say that Brenden died of a single gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.