Fifth suspect arrested in Fairbury homicide

FAIRBURY, Neb. (WOWT) -- The investigation of a Fairbury homicide continued to expaned Thursday with the arrest of a fifth suspect in the case.
A Beatrice Police Lieutenant confirmed that the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 20-year-old Logan Evans, of Beatrice, as an accessory to second-degree murder.
Jefferson County authorities are still awaiting confirmation of the victim's identity. An autopsy was completed Wednesday and results are pending.
Earlier Arrests
- 25-year-old Jerry Gilbert, of Odessa, Texas is being held without bond on a charge of 2nd degree murder.
- 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable, also from Odessa, Texas, is being held as an accessory to second degree homicide. Her appearance bond was set at $250,000.
- 23-year-old Trey Saathoff, of Diller who was initially being held on drug and tampering charges and is now charged with being an accessory to second degree murder. His bond was also set at $250,000.
- 18-year-old Realidy Schram, originally from Fairbury was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol in Beatrice and is being held on accessory to second degree homicide.