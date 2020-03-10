Fifth Case of Coronavirus reported to DHHS

A fifth presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DHHS is awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The person is from Northeast Nebraska and will be transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine/University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Contact investigations have been initiated and we’re rapidly assessing potential exposures to determine next steps.

All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.