Fiery crash shuts down I-80 traffic between Waverly and Ashland

The Nebraska State Patrol said a fiery crash that shut down Interstate 80 near Waverly on Wednesday happened after one semi rear-ended another.

Fire crews work to extinguish a semi-tractor trailer on fire on Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. The fiery crash shut down I-80 between Waverly and Ashland for about an hour. (Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

The crash, involving multiple vehicles, happened near mile marker 413, near a weigh station exit, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

NSP said one semi rear-ended another, then both vehicles caught fire. The status of either driver was not yet known.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the Nebraska 511 traffic cameras after the crash.

Right now, westbound traffic remained closed Wednesday evening at the Ashland exit at mile marker 420 while eastbound traffic at the Wavelry exit was reopened.

Waverly and Ashland fire crews were among those responding to the crash. Those crews were still on-scene at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

