Felony fugitive barricades himself in Southwest Omaha home

A fugitive from Lincoln who barricaded himself in a home near 140th and Pine Streets in Omaha on Tuesday morning was apprehended without incident, according to a U.S. Marshalls spokesman.

Omaha Police and U.S. Marshalls responded to an incident near 140th and Pine streets Monday morning, June 4, 2019. (Courtesy photo / Jordan Maxwell)

Our officers are responding to a barricade situation near 140th and Pine Street. Please avoid the area while our officers respond and investigate. Thank you for your cooperation. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 4, 2019

U.S. Marshalls said they received word Tuesday morning that Matthew Hammers, 35, facing felony warrants including weapons charges, was at a home near 140th and Pine streets.

Hammers was wanted for multiple crimes, including possession of a stolen firearm, marshalls said. They said they also believed him to be armed and dangerous, prompting a "heavy response" from marshalls and Omaha Police on Tuesday.

The suspect was holed up in a residence for nearly an hour before surrendering to police.

Marshalls said Hammers was not armed at the scene, and was apprehended without incident or injury.

1011now.com contributed to this report.