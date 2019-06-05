Felony fugitive barricades himself in Southwest Omaha home

Updated: Wed 11:18 AM, Jun 05, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A fugitive from Lincoln who barricaded himself in a home near 140th and Pine Streets in Omaha on Tuesday morning was apprehended without incident, according to a U.S. Marshalls spokesman.

Omaha Police and U.S. Marshalls responded to an incident near 140th and Pine streets Monday morning, June 4, 2019. (Courtesy photo / Jordan Maxwell)


U.S. Marshalls said they received word Tuesday morning that Matthew Hammers, 35, facing felony warrants including weapons charges, was at a home near 140th and Pine streets.

Hammers was wanted for multiple crimes, including possession of a stolen firearm, marshalls said. They said they also believed him to be armed and dangerous, prompting a "heavy response" from marshalls and Omaha Police on Tuesday.

The suspect was holed up in a residence for nearly an hour before surrendering to police.

Marshalls said Hammers was not armed at the scene, and was apprehended without incident or injury.


1011now.com contributed to this report.

Omaha Police block off the neighborhood near 140th and Pine streets Monday morning, June 4, 2019. (Courtesy photo / Jordan Maxwell)
U.S. Marshalls lay on a neighboring deck during a barricade situation at home in the neighborhood near 140th and Pine streets Monday morning, June 4, 2019. (Courtesy photo / Jordan Maxwell)
U.S. Marshalls and Omaha Police respond to 140th and Pine streets Monday morning, June 4, 2019. A fugitive from Lincoln barricaded himself in a nearby residence, but authorities were able to apprehend him without incident or injury. (Courtesy photo / Jordan Maxwell)
 