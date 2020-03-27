Bellevue pizza shop feeds medical workers on the front lines

A red truck that pulled up to an emergency room entrance Thursday wasn’t an ambulance.

Domino’s made a delivery of 20 free pizzas for the staff at Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Bellevue. The manager of the Bellevue store says his workers have made 70 pizzas that he has donated to eight hospitals in the Omaha-metro since the crisis began.

“They’re on the front lines," Domino’s manager Brian Larson said. "Just really keeping them focused and fed so they can continue to do their jobs.”

Dominos is donating more than cheese pizzas: Every kind on the menu will give hospital workers a variety to choose from as most of them work through the lunch hour.