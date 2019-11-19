Feds taking a closer look at Iowa inmate

Inmates typically would be shipped to one of Iowa’s prisons at this stage but Michael Brandstrom remains here at the Pottawattamie County Jail where it's been nearly a week since the Council Bluffs man pled guilty to kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child. He took nude photos of a

four-year-old girl in his apartment complex.

Michael Brandstrom sits in jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa after he admitted to kidnapping and taking nude photos of a 4-year-old girl from his apartment complex on September 2, 2019.

The U.S. Marshal has a hold on him while the feds examine his case.

A six news investigation led to the disturbing history of Michael Brandstrom and how his case seemed to fall through the cracks.

When he was 20, he inappropriately touched a 6-year-old girl, he says while helping her out on the monkey bars at a playground in Grand Forks, North Dakota. A judge gave him probation.

Two weeks later, a probation officer found child pornography on his home computer.

Another judge sent him to prison on the probation violation ordered him to take a sex offender treatment class in prison, but for some unknown reason, he told him he did not have to register as a sex offender.

An Iowa judge has already sentenced Michael Brandstrom to 10-years in prison on state charges.

