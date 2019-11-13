Feds file more charges against ex-Lincoln day care worker

More federal charges have been filed against a former Lincoln daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting children.

The U.S. attorney's office in Omaha said Wednesday that the grand jury indictment against 26-year-old Titus Miller includes two counts of sexual exploitation of five children between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15. Miller had already been charged with production of child pornography. His attorney has said he cannot comment about the case.

State prosecutors have charged him with four felony counts of child sexual assault. A court document says the crimes involve four children and occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16.

The FBI established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by Miller. The site's home page says Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care and says he "allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims."

