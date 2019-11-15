Federal officials say pilot was at fault in deadly 2018 plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot was at fault for a plane crash at the Millard Airport in 2018 that claimed the lives of a husband and wife.

David Steier, 63, and Arlene Steier, 61, died as a result of the May, 2018 crash.

In its final report on the incident the NTSB put the blame on the pilot for losing control and failing to abort the takeoff.

The report stated that a family member had stated he did not think the pilot flew regularly enough to keep flying skills sharp.

The pilot's logbook was not available for review.