Federal government pushes census day despite pandemic

Its census day, the day we see a big push to get everyone counted.

The federal government is determined to get it done despite the untimely pandemic.

We are about two weeks into this and so far 36 percent of American households have filled out their forms.

The vast majority did it online for the first time in census history. In Nebraska and Iowa, the response rate has been even higher with about 42 percent of households in both states already counted.

If you haven't responded yet you would typically be getting a knock on the door pretty soon from a census taker, but amid the coronavirus crisis, the bureau is halting that operation until April or possibly even June to keep people safe.

Stephen Buckner, US Census Bureau said, "It's going to be a little tougher as we push things back, but that's where the public can really help us, the more people that fill out their forms on their own either online, by phone or by mail means we have to send fewer people door-to-door and right now that's a great thing the public can do to help us make sure we get a complete and accurate census."

The bureau has until December 31st to get the census numbers to Congress and the President.

The nationwide headcount helps determine how much federal money goes into each state for everything from roads to Medicaid. And it determines how many congressional seats each state gets.

