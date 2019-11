A gas leak scare in Sarpy County was quickly brought under control Thursday morning.

Fear of gas leak tracked to relief valve

People who live near Werner Park were awakened to a strange hissing noise. It happened near 126th and Highway 370 just before 6 a.m.

Black Hills Energy said that hissing noise game from a relief valve.

The good news is there was no gas odor with the sound and crews had the problem fixed in about 90 minutes.